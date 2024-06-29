Rahul Gandhi lied on mic being muted during NEET discussion: Union Minister Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has lied about his mic being muted during the NEET discussion in Parliament.

“It is a lie. His (Rahul Gandhi) mic was not muted during the discussion on NEET. He had the opportunity to speak in Parliament. We have made it very clear that the Central government is ready for debates and discussions on any issue,” Shobha Karandlaje told media persons.

She said that there is plenty of scope for MPs to raise the issues inside the Parliament during discussion. “The budget session is likely to take place on July 22. So, there is a lot of time. Despite the time, Congress, with the intention of insulting the President, is doing all this,” she said.

She said that there is a procedure in Parliament. Following the President’s speech, for three days, various leaders speak during the motion of thanks over the President’s address to the joint session.

“One can speak about development, allegations or over any other issue during the motion of thanks. After the speeches, we have the tradition of adopting the motion thanking the President for the address. But the Congress is trying to disturb everything,” she said.