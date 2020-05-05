Spread the love



















Rahul to talk COVID-19 with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee



New Delhi: As part of his conversation series, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set hold a talk with Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of COVID-19 on Tuesday which will be streamed live on social media platforms of the party.

The Congress party tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Nobel laureate, Prof Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 and its economic impact.”

Rahul Gandhi has started a series of talk shows to speak about Covid-19 and how the country can come back on track economically. In the conversations he has stressed that India needs more testing

Last week Rahul Gandhi talked with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in which Rajan suggested that Rs 65,000 crore is needed to help the poor in the country.

Rajan had said that there should be effort to give money to the poor through DBT to MNREGA ,old age pension and also support through PDS .

Rajan said that India needs to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown as it has limited capacity to feed the poor.

“There are ways the country can take advantage but I think there will be no positive impact of this situation as there may be rethinking in global economy.”