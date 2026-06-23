Railway officials review Kamakhya station preparedness ahead of Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: Hours ahead of the commencement of the Ambubachi Mela, senior railway officials on Monday carried out a comprehensive inspection of Kamakhya Railway Station to review preparedness and passenger management arrangements for one of eastern India’s largest and most significant religious congregations.

Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted the inspection to assess preparedness and passenger management arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela, which is being held from June 22 to 26.

The annual Ambubachi Mela is set to begin at the revered Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills near Guwahati on Monday night and will continue until the morning of June 26.

Sharma said the annual religious event is expected to witness a significant influx of devotees from various parts of the country, necessitating extensive operational and passenger facilitation measures by the Railways.

He said that during the inspection, the General Manager reviewed various facilities and arrangements put in place for the convenience, safety and security of pilgrims, including crowd management measures, passenger amenities, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, help desks and security deployment.

Shrivastava interacted with railway officials and staff deployed at the station and reviewed operational readiness to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the mela period.

The General Manager emphasised the importance of maintaining constant vigilance, ensuring effective crowd control and providing prompt assistance to passengers.

He also directed concerned officials to remain alert at all times, closely monitor passenger movement, coordinate effectively with security agencies and civil authorities, and ensure smooth train operations throughout the festival period.

To cater to the anticipated rush of pilgrims, NFR is operating several special unreserved train services connecting Kamakhya with important destinations across Assam and North Bengal.

In addition, various regular passenger trains have also been temporarily augmented to enhance carrying capacity and facilitate smooth travel for devotees during the Ambubachi Mela period.

The General Manager also directed officials to focus on passenger safety, cleanliness and seamless service delivery while ensuring that adequate information and guidance are available to devotees arriving at and departing from Kamakhya Railway Station.

Northeast Frontier Railway has made extensive arrangements to facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the Ambubachi Mela and is committed to providing a safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel experience to all passengers, the CPRO said.