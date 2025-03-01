Rain lashes several parts of national capital, Delhiites gets respite after warm February

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing relief to the Delhiites from the warm temperatures witnessed in the month of February. Parts of Haryana were also lashed by heavy rain.

Delhi witnessed a warm February this year, with the average maximum temperature for the month reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius, media quoted the weather department data.

On February 28, the India Meteorological Department had forecast light to moderate rainfall with moderate thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR during the night.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Assandh, Safidon, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the forecast noted.

Additionally, with a cloudy sky, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 notch above the seasonal average, while the minimum was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, the second highest minimum this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, Delhi woke up to rain and thunderstorm as well, with the weather office forecasting a similar weather on Friday and Saturday as well.

India is likely to experience a warmer than usual March with a good number of heat wave days, media quoted the weather office as saying on Friday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital was 11.6 degrees Celsius, making it the highest February minimum in the last six years.

The last time the city recorded such a warm average minimum temperature was in 2017.

The previous month also witnessed a record-breaking night, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27, marking the hottest February night in 74 years.

According to the data, this broke all previous records since 1951. On the same day, the maximum temperature peaked at 32.4 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity was less than last year. The city recorded four rainy days in February, compared to six in 2024.