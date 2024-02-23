Rajasthan: Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests terrorist on the run for 10 yrs



Jaipur: The Anti-Gangster Task Force team of Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested a wanted terrorist, Mohammad Merajuddin who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in the state’s Gangapur city, an official said.

Dinesh MN, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) who heads the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said that Merajuddin was on the run for the last 10 years, and he was in the wanted list for his involvement in terrorist activities.

In 2014, a ‘sleeper cell’ had planned to carry out terrorist attacks at various places in India. In this case, a total of 13 terrorists were arrested from Sikar, Jodhpur and Jaipur districts of which 12 were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. Merajuddin, who was one of the captured terrorists, had absconded then.

On Thursday, the AGTF received an information that Merajuddin was in Gangapur. Based on the information, the team carried out intensive surveillance of the terrorist’s residence and surrounding areas. He was eventually caught and handed over to the ATS team for further action.

Dinesh MN said that Merajuddin during questioning, said that he and his associates were in contact with Indian Mujahideen and other organisations.

In 2014, he had planned to carry out terrorist attacks at various places. However, his associates were apprehended by the security agencies, foiling their plans.

Dinesh MN said that Merajuddin has been handed over to Rajasthan ATS.