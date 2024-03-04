Rajasthan: BJP flags off ‘LED Raths’ with suggestion boxes to collect input for poll manifesto



Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state unit BJP president C.P. Joshi on Sunday flagged off the party’s ‘LED Raths’ (LED-installed vehicles) fitted with suggestion boxes to collect input from the people for the party’s election manifesto.

C.P. Joshi, while addressing the programme, said that during the Assembly elections last year, BJP had prepared its manifesto by taking suggestions from the common people, organisations and institutions.

Joshi said that for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a ‘Viksit Bharat’ manifesto is being prepared with the suggestions of the common people.

The ‘LED Raths’ were flagged-off from the party’s Rajasthan unit headquarters in Jaipur.

Common people and workers can also give their suggestions by giving a missed call on 9090902024 through NaMo app and social media.

C.P. Joshi said the ‘LED Rath’ initiative would be launched in the district headquarters as well.

Two ‘LED Raths’ would visit villages in each Lok Sabha constituency.

Suggestion boxes will also be kept at party campaigns and public meetings.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that on the lines of the Assembly elections, “we have flagged-off ‘LED Raths’ for the Lok Sabha elections with the aim of fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047”.

“Just as we had prepared a manifesto during the assembly elections by seeking suggestions from the people, similarly, this time as well, suggestions from the common people will be collected by visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies, and we will include the good suggestions in our manifesto,” the Chief Minister said.

Bhajan Lal Sharma further said “we are working rapidly towards fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto at the time of the Assembly elections”.

BJP state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, party’s National Vice President Vasundhara Raje, MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore among other leaders were also present on the occasion.