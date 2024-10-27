Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurates renovated Terminal-1 of Jaipur airport

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated the renovated and upgraded Terminal-1 of the Jaipur International Airport, saying the facility re-opened after almost 11 years is set to benefit tourists as well as investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said: “The inauguration of the airport’s international Terminal-1 is a symbol of the development and progress of the state. The facility will provide better services to the passengers with modern facilities and will play an important role in attracting international investment in Rajasthan.”

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma; Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports; Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, along with other dignitaries and officials of Jaipur International Airport were also present.

Noting that the Jaipur International Airport is playing a significant role in Rajasthan’s development journey, CM Sharma said that passenger handling capacity would also increase in the coming times, creating employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

The Chief Minister said that Terminal-1 with a heritage look will give a glimpse of the beautiful culture and tradition of the state to the international tourists coming to Jaipur.

“When guests from all over the world will come to Jaipur for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit to be held from December 9-11, they will get to witness this beautiful terminal,” he said.

CM Sharma further said that during the international meets related to Rising Rajasthan Summit, he requested the officials in various countries to arrange direct flights of their airlines to and from Jaipur.

The Terminal-1 of Jaipur airport, with a blend of modern and traditional appearance, is a confluence of development and heritage.

A total of 10 immigration counters have been set up in the departure area and 14 in the arrival area.

There will also be 10 check-in counters.

Apart from this, passengers will get facilities like duty-free outlets, a medical room, 24-hour ambulance service and a lounge.

CM Sharma said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the aviation sector in Rajasthan.

“It is our endeavor to ensure easy access to every part of the state by air, just like road and rail. For this, helipads will be constructed in all the border districts of the state as well as all the district headquarters and other important places to facilitate air travel,” he said, adding that the state government is getting a full support of the Centre in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set new records in the field of civil aviation in the last 10 years.

“Due to the efforts of the Central government, today, India is the third-largest domestic aviation market and one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” he said, adding that traveling by plane has now become a common thing for the middle class of the country.

Sharma said that the investment and development initiatives being taken by the state government will become a milestone on the path of developed Rajasthan, and “we will soon be residents of a developed country and state”.