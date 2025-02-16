Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Swami Ramdev discuss promoting Yoga & Ayurveda in the state

Jaipur: Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the latter’s residence here on Sunday. The Chief Minister shared details of the meeting on his official X handle.

“Today, I had the honour of meeting yoga guru Swami Ramdev Ji at the Chief Minister’s residence, where I had the privilege of receiving his warm presence. During this occasion, we discussed the development of Ayurvedic medicine in Rajasthan and the promotion of public health through yoga,” the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi (translated into English) on X.

Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson, Tijarawala, termed the meeting as a significant development in his post on X, hinting that something significant and big could be expected in the future. Baba Ramdev has also reposed his X post.

According to sources, the Chief Minister and the Yoga Guru discussed ways to promote Yoga and Ayurveda further for the benefit of the people. The Yoga Guru is said to have briefed the Chief Minister on how the combination of Yoga, Pranayama, and Ayurveda has been yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, netizens have reacted positively to the development. One user on X writes, “The promotion of yoga and Ayurveda is an important step towards a healthier Rajasthan. The effort to bring yoga and naturopathy to every individual under the guidance of Swami Ramdev Ji is commendable.”

Many other social media users have expressed their happiness over the meeting, anticipating a major project in Rajasthan in the future.

Earlier, on January 27, Baba Ramdev had joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Prayagraj, where he took a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat. He also participated in the aarti at Triveni Sangam.

The Yoga guru had also offered prayers for the injured at the Maha Kumbh following the stampede during Mauni Amavasya.

He said, “We have taken a holy dip today, keeping the injured in our prayers and wishing for their speedy recovery. We performed a symbolic ‘snan’ and prayed for the well-being of all.”