Rajasthan Education Minister apologises for his tribal remarks

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar apologised for his tribal remarks while answering a question in the Assembly on Thursday.

“Hindus are the best part of the society. If my speech has caused any pain to the opposition or to my tribal brothers, I apologise,” Dilwar said in the Assembly amid a ruckus by the Opposition.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani allowed Dilawar to speak before the start of Question Hour. However, as soon as Dilawar stood up, the opposition objected to Dilawar’s speech.

On June 21, Dilawar – while responding to a question on the tribal leader’s remarks that they and their supporters were not Hindus – said: “We will ask his ancestors whether he is a Hindu or not … and if he says that he is not a Hindu, then we’ll get his DNA tested whether he is his father’s son or not.”

Opposition Congress and BAP had boycotted Madan Dilawar in the House for his remarks.

On Thursday, as soon as Dilawar stood up to answer questions related to education in the House, the opposition created a ruckus.

The opposition has demanded Dilawar’s resignation.