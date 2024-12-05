Rajasthan govt has failed to deliver on key election promises: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP-led state government, stating that despite being in power for a year, it has failed to deliver on key promises such as addressing unemployment, inflation, law and order, and public welfare.

He highlighted rising atrocities against women and doubts surrounding youths over government recruitments and claimed that the public has completely lost faith in the BJP.

During his visit to the Tonk Assembly constituency, Pilot toured villages including Baroni, Govindpura (Hatouna), Hatona, Devarania, Shuklapura, Parana, Sitarampura, Mandawar, Bhaanchi (Deoli Bhaanchi), Charai (Soran), and Chimanpura (Bamor).

Addressing the villagers, he underscored the transformative programmes introduced by the Congress government at the Centre, such as MNREGA, the Right to Information, the Right to Education, and the Right to Medical Care.

He contrasted these initiatives with the BJP’s controversial farm laws, which were eventually repealed due to sustained farmer protests.

Pilot accused the BJP of distracting the public from critical issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ challenges by creating communal tension and divisiveness.

He also criticised the government’s “One Nation, One Election” initiative, alleging that it is being used as a pretext to delay local body and Panchayati Raj elections, enabling the imposition of administrators at the expense of democratic processes.

Assuring the villagers, Pilot affirmed that regardless of the party which remains in power, development work and infrastructure projects will continue unabated in Tonk. He emphasised that progress and welfare initiatives remain a top priority for him.