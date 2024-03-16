Rajasthan govt starts specialised geriatric units in district hospitals



Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has started specialised geriatric wards in 49 district hospitals of the state to provide better health services to elderly people.

These specialised units, set up by the state Health Department on instructions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, are known as ‘Ramashray’.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh had included this initiative in the 100-day action plan.

The facility has been started in 49 district hospitals across the state.

Speaking on the initiative, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Shubhra Singh said: “‘Ramashray’ was made operational in 49 district hospitals within a short period, where special arrangements have been made for the treatment and care of the elderly.”

“Nursing alarm systems have been installed near beds so that in case of emergency, the elderly can immediately call the nursing staff. There are separate toilets for male and female patients in the geriatric ward, and grab bars have been installed in these toilets. Also, proper arrangements have been made for physiotherapists and physiotherapy-related equipment in the ward.”

Director of Public Health Ravi Prakash Mathur said that a nodal officer for every ward has been appointed, who will manage all the arrangements. A list of telephone numbers of all doctors, nursing staff, physiotherapists and other personnel has been put on display outside the ward.