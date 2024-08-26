Rajasthan & MP govts to develop ‘Shri Krishna Gaman Path’ connecting Mathura to Ujjain

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday announced a new religious circuit called ‘Shri Krishna Gaman Path’ which will connect Krishna’s birthplace Mathura with Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

“Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments will jointly develop the religious circuit and it will be named ‘Shri Krishna Gaman Path’,” the Chief Minister said while talking to media persons in Ujjain after offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple.

The Chief Minister said that this new circuit will be built connecting the places where Krishna left his footprints while travelling to Ujjain from his birthplace in Mathura.

He said that both governments will work jointly for the development of this circle while identifying the places where he (Krishna) left his footprints while travelling from Mathura to Ujjain.

“It is Janmashtami today and I have visited the Sandipani Ashram where Krishna took his teachings. I have also offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and also offered prayers to Girirajji. Lord Shiva and Krishna have been connected for ages,” the Chief Minister said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister is an ardent follower of Girirajji. His native village Atari is just 20 km ahead of Govardhan Parvat.

Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain is famous for being a ‘gurukulam’ of Krishna where he, his brother Balram and his friend Sudama received regular instructions from Guru Sandipani.

Maharishi Sandipani was an ‘acharya’ whose life is closely associated with that of Krishna. Maharishi Sandipani was the tutor of Krishna and Balaram. The brothers, along with their friend Sudama, went to study at Guru Sandipani’s ashram.