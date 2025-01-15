Rajasthan: Police raid spa centre in Churu, eight arrested

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested eight accused including five women during a raid on a spa centre operating in a mall in Churu, uncovering illegal activities.

The arrested accused hail from Mumbai, Punjab, and Haryana. The raid was conducted as a joint operation by the Kalika Patrolling Team and Thana Kotwali Police.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav stated that the raid was part of an ongoing campaign by Churu Police to combat illegal activities in the district. Acting on a tip-off, the teams confirmed suspicious activities at a spa centre named Royal in Churu town and swiftly conducted the operation.

During the raid, five women and three men were found in suspicious circumstances. Those arrested include Puja Goyal, a resident of Tohana (Haryana); Hina, resident of Andheri (Mumbai); Sonu Nayak, a resident of Makkasar; Mahi, Aman, both residents of Ludhiana (Punjab); Satar Khan, resident of Purani Abadi, Sri Ganganagar; Sumit Jangid, resident of Ward 15, Ratan Nagar and Amin, resident of Ward 19, Churu.

“As part of the campaign being run by Churu police against illegal activities, on Tuesday, information was received about illegal activities being carried out by a spa centre named Royal located inside a mall in Churu town. After confirmation, the Kalika patrolling team and the police station Kotwali team, under the leadership of police officials, conducted a raid and found five women and three men in suspicious condition. The Kalika Patrolling Team remains committed to taking decisive action against illegal and suspicious activities in the region, ensuring law and order is maintained, said officials.