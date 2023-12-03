Rajasthan’s victory is victory of PM Modi’s guarantees: Vasundhara Raje



Jaipur: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje on Sunday won the Jhalrapatan seat in Rajasthan with a record margin of 53,193 votes, and attributed the win to Prime Minister Modi’s guarantees.

While speaking to the media here, she said, “Rajasthan’s victory is victory of PM Narandra Modi’s guarantees which promised Sabha Saath, Sabha Vikaas, Sabha Vishwas; this victory is victory of Amit Shah’s strategies and this victory is also attributed to BJP national president JP Nadda’s leadership and then this victory is victory of party workers who worked day and night to realise the dream of Narendra Modi,” Raje said.

“This victory is also attributed to people who rejected the misgovernance of the Gehlot government and voted for good government.”

Raje has been winning the Jhalrapatan seat in Rajasthan since 2003