Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala in TN today to campaign for BJP candidates



Chennai: Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Singh Thakur and Parshottam Rupala will hit the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending a roadshow at Keerabur at noon to campaign for K.P. Ramalingam, the party’s state vice president and candidate from the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency,

Rajnath Singh will attend a public programme at 2 p.m. at Therku Veedhi in Tirivarur to campaign for BJP’s candidate S.G.M. Ramesh.

The Union Defence Minister will wind up his programme for the day by attending a roadshow at 4.45 p.m. for the BJP candidate B.John Pandian at Ilanji in Tenkasi.

Union Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the Tamil language Janam Television operations at 9.30 a.m. He will address a meeting of the Rajasthan Youth Association at the Madras Trust auditorium for the election campaign of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan at 1.45 p.m.

Anurag Singh Thakur will attend a roadshow at 4 p.m. in Avadi for the campaign of BJP leader, V.Pon Balaganapathy. The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting will attend a rally at 6.30 p.m. for party contestant Paul Kanagaraj at Srinivasa Nagar in Kolathur.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala will meet the fishermen community members at 11 a.m. at Kasimedu in Indira Nagar for the election campaign of BJP candidate Paul Kanagaraj. At 1.30 p.m. he will attend a public event at Kuppam, Kovalam for the election campaign of Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The BJP after snapping ties with AIADMK is aiming to win seats in the state and senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state for campaigning.