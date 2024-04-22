Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow LS seat on April 29



Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will file his nomination for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on April 29, BJP sources said.

Lucknow BJP Chief Anand Dwivedi said Rajnath Singh will proceed to file his nomination papers from the Uttar Pradesh BJP office opposite the Vidhan Sabha.

“From there, he would proceed on a motorised chariot to the collectorate to file his nomination along with Ministers, Mayor, senior party functionaries, and others,” Dwivedi added.

Rajnath Singh is seeking a third consecutive term as a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

Before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014, Rajnath had won the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad in 2009.

At that time, former Governor, the late Lalji Tandon, was the Lucknow MP after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee bowed out of electoral politics after serving as Lucknow MP for five consecutive terms.

Dwivedi also said that on April 26, O.P. Srivastava, the BJP candidate for Lucknow (East) Assembly bypolls, would file his nomination.

The bypoll to the seat, polling for which would also be held on May 20, was necessitated due to the demise of sitting lawmaker Ashutosh Tandon Gopal.

Lucknow will go to polls along with 13 other constituencies on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha polls.