Ram Mandir Donation Box Scam Painful for the Nation: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Allegations surrounding a donation box scam at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday. He stated that the incident had caused pain not only to the people of India but also to the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, given the temple’s sacred significance.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Poojary said the Ram Mandir is one of the holiest places of worship for Hindus and represents the faith, devotion, and emotional commitment of millions of devotees. Any irregularity at such a revered shrine, he said, is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable.

“The accused have already been arrested, and whoever is found guilty will be punished according to law,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against all those involved.

Responding to questions regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its registration, Poojary said the organisation has existed for nearly a century and has been active since long before the present generation was born. Describing the RSS as a nationalist organisation committed to public service, he said its guiding principle is that the nation comes before caste or religion.

He further claimed that the RSS had received appreciation from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and had even participated in Republic Day parades in uniform. Criticising Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks on the registration issue, Poojary said there was no need for unnecessary concern and that those responsible would take appropriate steps regarding registration matters.

SIR Will Strengthen Democracy

Welcoming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Poojary said the exercise is an important step towards strengthening democracy by ensuring that every eligible Indian citizen has the opportunity to vote. He appealed to the public to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO-2 officials by submitting the required documents and information during the ongoing house-to-house verification process.

He said those criticising the SIR exercise should first understand its purpose. According to him, the revision would help prevent illegal immigrants, including individuals from Bangladesh, from being included in the electoral rolls. He added that it would also serve as a safeguard against anti-national elements, terrorists, and others attempting to misuse the democratic process.

Rejecting claims that the SIR exercise threatens democracy, Poojary asserted that it would instead strengthen democratic institutions by ensuring cleaner and more accurate electoral rolls. He also expressed concern over the Karnataka government’s proposal to issue official residential verification certificates through the Revenue Department, alleging that such documents could be misused by foreign nationals during the voter list revision.

He claimed there were attempts to protect bogus voters and said the BJP was considering filing a complaint with the Election Commission. Warning that officials would be held accountable if fake voter registrations were detected, he urged those involved in the SIR process not to come under any external pressure. He also noted that the Election Commission has permitted more than ten documents for voter verification and urged citizens to cooperate fully.

Condemns Slipper-Throwing Incident, Questions Government’s Response

Commenting on the recent clash involving supporters of Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Poojary condemned the slipper-throwing incident while also criticising what he described as provocative behaviour by ruling party legislators.

“Throwing slippers is wrong and cannot be justified under any circumstances. However, standing on a vehicle, thumping one’s thighs and shoulders, and provoking opponents is also inappropriate for a ruling party MLA,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to clarify the government’s stand on maintaining law and order. He also alleged that the ruling party should first counsel its own legislators before blaming others.

Poojary accused the police of registering cases suo motu against BJP and JD(S) workers while allegedly failing to act against those who provoked the confrontation.

He said the state government should act impartially, adding that merely filing cases after complaints was not an adequate response. Referring to former Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, he remarked that such incidents were not witnessed during his earlier tenure. He also pointed out that RSS programmes had been held at more than 500 locations across Karnataka without any untoward incidents, saying the government should take note of this.

No Comment on D.V. Sadananda Gowda Audio Row

On the alleged audio controversy involving former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Poojary declined to comment, saying he had only seen media reports and that Gowda himself had denied speaking in the viral audio clip.

“I do not wish to comment further on the matter,” he said.

Regarding allegations of cross-voting, Poojary acknowledged that there had been some minor issues but added that the BJP’s central leadership had already collected all relevant information and would examine the matter at the appropriate level.

Responding to the controversy over a BJP MLA taking an oath at Dharmasthala, Poojary said the legislator had merely expressed his personal feelings by stating that he had done nothing wrong.

“Everyone has the right to express their views, and that should be respected,” he added.