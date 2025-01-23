Ram Sena Activists Vandalize Colors Unisex Salon in Bejai

Mangaluru: In a troubling incident on January 23, 2025, activists of Ram Sena vandalized the Colors Unisex Salon located in Bejai, near the KSRTC bus stand. Eyewitness accounts suggest that a group of approximately ten individuals associated with the organization forcibly entered the establishment, initiating an assault on the salon staff and causing significant property damage.

At the time of the attack, there were four female employees along with one male staff member in the salon. Reports indicate that the aggressors not only physically assaulted the staff but also engaged in extensive vandalism, damaging several belongings within the premises.

Following the incident, local authorities from the Barke police station promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate an investigation. The police are currently gathering statements from witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

The incident has raised concerns regarding public safety, prompting calls from community leaders and citizens for stringent action against such unlawful behavior.