Ram temple will be divyang-friendly, claims BJP leader

Varanasi (UP): BJP’s Divyang Cell state unit president Om Prakash Ojha has claimed that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be divyang-friendly.

“Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provisions are being made at the under-construction temple to help disabled persons to get easy access to the temple,” he said.

“To ensure accessibility for all, the temple complex will feature facilities for divyangs, like lifts and two ramps at the entrance. It aims to ease movement, making the complex inclusive and accommodating,” said Ojha.

He also highlighted how the BJP had focused on divyangs to empower them while giving them an opportunity to contribute to the society and politics through the cell.

Mobilising them to intensify preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said that of the 10 crore divyangs in the country, around 2 crore were in UP and they could play an important role in formation of the government.