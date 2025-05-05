Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi to Host Yogasana Camp

Mangalore: Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, will conduct a Yogasana Camp commencing May 15th. The camp will be held daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady will guide participants through various Asanas, Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, Mudras, Kriyas, and Meditation. Preliminary practices for International Yoga Day will also be taught. Interested individuals are requested to register.

For further information, please contact the Ashrama office at 2414412.



