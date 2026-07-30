First Responders and Rapid Emergency Care at KMC Hospital, Prevent Complications in Seizure Case

Mangaluru: The timely intervention of alert bus passengers, the bus crew, and the Emergency Department at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, helped save the life of a fellow traveller who suffered a seizure while on board a private bus. Their swift response ensured the patient received immediate medical attention, leading to a full recovery and discharge after a few days of treatment.

Mr. Kishan (name changed), who was travelling alone on a private bus, suddenly became unresponsive after suffering a seizure during the journey. During the episode, he fell inside the moving bus, sustaining a painful dislocation of his right shoulder. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the bus driver, conductor, and fellow passengers immediately diverted the bus to the Emergency Department at KMC Hospital, ensuring that no valuable time was lost.

Upon arrival at the Emergency Department, Mr. Kishan was restless and was immediately evaluated by the emergency medicine team. Doctors diagnosed him with a seizure and confirmed that he had sustained a dislocation of his right shoulder during the fall. He was promptly administered anti-seizure medication, following which the emergency team successfully performed a closed reduction to relocate the dislocated shoulder.

After being stabilised, he was admitted under the Department of Neurology for further investigations, observation, and treatment. Over the next few days, he made a steady recovery without any further complications and was discharged in a stable condition.

Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Cluster Head – Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said, “Seizures can sometimes result in falls and traumatic injuries, as seen in this case with the shoulder dislocation. Timely treatment enabled us to stabilise the patient quickly and initiate the appropriate course of care. Equally important was the prompt action of the bus driver, conductor, and fellow passengers. Their decision to bring him to the hospital without delay significantly improved his chances of a safe recovery.”

Doctors also advised that during a seizure, people should avoid restraining the individual or placing anything inside the person’s mouth. Instead, they should protect the individual from injury, gently turn them onto their side once the seizure subsides, and seek immediate medical attention—particularly if it is a first-time seizure, lasts longer than five minutes, or results in an injury.

The incident serves as a reminder that quick thinking, compassion, and timely medical intervention can save lives. In medical emergencies, every minute counts, and the willingness of bystanders to act promptly can make all the difference.



