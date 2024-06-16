Ranga Adhyayana Kendra St Aloysius hosts first-ever screening of ‘The Face of the Faceless’ in Mangalore

Mangalore witnessed a cinematic milestone as Abhaya Friends a local friends group, hosted the inaugural screening of the highly acclaimed movie “The Face of the Faceless” at the LCRI Auditorium, St. Aloysius deemed to be University on Saturday evening.

Directed by Shaison P. Joseph and Produced by Sandra D’Souza Rana, “The Face of the Faceless” has garnered international attention for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances. This is a feature film that narrates the inspiring journey of Blessed Rani Maria, a Catholic nun whose unwavering commitment to serving and empowering women in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. She transcended religious boundaries and touched countless lives; through her profound spirituality and selfless service, she exemplified universal oneness, leaving an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

This biopic not only offers a captivating cinematic experience but also provides a profound opportunity for emotional and spiritual reflection. Notably, it has earned a place on the list of Oscar-eligible films at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The Face of the Faceless has recieved over 60 prestigious awards worldwide.

The evening commenced with Abhaya Friends Anthem and address from Abhaya Friends’ President, Mr Nirmal D’Souza who welcomed the gathering and expressed his gratitude in bringing such a prestigious cinematic experience to Mangalore. The chief guest of the evening Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius congratulated the organisers, producers, directors of the movie and highlighted the life of Blessed Rani Maria.

Guest of honour, Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St. Joseph Seminary expressed his gratitude for screening the movie. Mr Christopher from Ranga Adhyayana Kendra and Mr Nirmal D’Souza and Mr Vishwas Rebimbus, Cultural Secretary and entire Abhaya Friends group were present with the film coordinator Mr Jesu Raja who expressed his thanks to the orgainsers and audiences for their unwavering support. Mr Alwyn Tauro compered the official program and Mr Olwin Miranda took the feedback from the audience.

The packed audience was completely immersed in the emotional journey of Blessed Rani Maria on the screen. Faces in the hall reflected a mix of empathy, sadness and profound contemplation as the film’s powerful message on Forgiveness evoked strong emotions throughout creating a sense of shared empathy and connection. As the movie concluded, applause filled the room, accompanied by heartfelt discussions about the film’s themes and impactful moments. Fr J. B Saldanha PRO Mangalore Diocese, Sr Leena Vaz, Mr John Permanur gave a constructive feedback for the movie. All the reviews were Blessed Rani Maria lived Gospel in her life and it’s a testament for all of us to follow her foot prints.

It was a moving cinematic experience that left a lasting impression on everyone present, reminding them of the profound impact Blessed Rani Maria has left on everyone.