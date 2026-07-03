Raveena Tandon reveals how stray pup helped her bond better with Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani on ‘WTTJ’ sets

Mumbai: Bollywood star Raveena Tandon revealed that she, along with her co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, bonded over caring for a stray puppy during the shoot of their recently released ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

The actress further shared that she eventually adopted the puppy and named her Zoya after her character in the film.

Recalling the heartwarming incident, Raveena said the cast was shooting at a location where there were hardly any animals around, except for a five-month-old stray puppy that would often wander onto the set.

“She slowly became a part of our daily routine. I grew very fond of her. Jacqueline and Disha are also animal lovers, so caring for her became something we all connected over,” she said.

The actress added that the puppy gradually became comfortable around the team and would often sit close to them during the shoot. When her schedule came to an end, she decided to give the furry friend a permanent home.

“On my last day, I arranged for her vaccination and brought her to my farmhouse. I have named her Zoya, after my character in the film. She is with me now,” Raveena shared.

Known for being an avid animal lover, Raveena has consistently spoken up for animal welfare and has rescued several animals over the years.

The ‘Shool’ star frequently shares glimpses of herself caring for stray dogs, birds and cattle on social media.

Recently, she was seen visiting a spiritual centre where she was seen feeding and affectionately caressing calves and cows.

The actress had also revealed that while travelling to the centre, she spotted a puppy stranded all alone on a highway. Without hesitation, she rescued the animal and took it along with her to the spiritual centre.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon’s latest movie, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ which released on June 22 has opened to great reviews from audience and critics alike.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and several others.

For the uninitiated, the film is the latest instalment in the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise.