Vetri-starrer ‘Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku’ cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Dayal Padmanabhan’s eagerly awaited period crime drama ‘Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku’, featuring actor Vetri in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline to share the news, production house 2M Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, “We are delighted to announce that #LakshmiKanthanKolaiVazhakku has been certified ‘U/A’. A period crime thriller, now ready to reach audiences of all ages. See you in theatres from July 10, 2026. Directed by @dayalpadmanaban. Produced by @2mcinemas. & D Pictures. A @DarbukaSiva Musical.”

For the unaware, director Dayal Padmanabhan had clarified earlier that the story of his film will not have anything to do with the well known Lakshmikanthan murder case in which popular film stars of that era were the suspects in the murder of a journalist called Lakshmikanthan. The director had clarified that his film was based on real life incidents that took place in 1972.

The director disclosed that the story of his film revolved around developments that had happened in the life of a prisoner on death row. “The couple of hours that he spends, revisiting his past, before going to the gallows is what the film’s story is all about,” Dayal Padmanabhan had said.

The director, who completed shooting his film well ahead of the allotted time for the film, had said that the entire team had been incredibly supportive throughout this journey and that he felt truly blessed to have worked with them.

‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri plays Arivumathi in the film, while Rangaraj Pandey plays Sivanandham. Brigida will be seen as Mallika, while Saravanan will be seen as Sargunam. Maaran plays Murthi in the film, alongside a roster of notable performers. Elevating these visuals to sublime heights is a masterful musical score by Darbuka Siva.

It may be recalled that the film’s first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.