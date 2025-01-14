Record 3.25 crore registrations for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with PM Modi this year

New Delhi: A record-breaking 3.25 crore students, parents, and teachers have registered to participate in this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC 2025) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Union Education Ministry, this milestone marks a significant increase in participation, enhancing PPC’s status as a nationwide movement.

The registrations include a notable number of foreign students as well, further enhancing its global appeal.

However, the registration window, which began on December 14, 2024, will close on Tuesday (January 14.) Interested participants can register on mygov.in before the deadline.

Prime Minister Modi’s unique initiative, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ aims to alleviate exam-related stress and transform the examination experience into a celebratory occasion.

During this interactive event, the Prime Minister addresses students’ queries and provides practical tips to approach exams with confidence and a positive mindset.

The Ministry of Education lauds PPC as a growing mass movement that promotes examinations as a festival of learning and celebration. The 8th edition of the PPC has already set a record for registrations, surpassing last year’s participation numbers.

Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the PPC has become a highly anticipated event. The 7th edition in 2024 was hosted in a Town Hall format at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This year, a series of activities aligned with the PPC spirit are being held at the school level from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti). These activities aim to promote holistic development and inspire students to embrace examinations as an enriching journey.

This year’s line-up includes indigenous sports competitions, marathon races, meme contests, street plays, yoga and meditation sessions, poster competitions, screenings of inspirational films, mental health workshops and counseling, and poetry and song events.

Through these activities, PPC encourages students to celebrate education as a joyous and meaningful endeavour.