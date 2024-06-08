Relatives Thrash Youth for Misbehaving with Girl on Bus

Mangaluru: A youth was thrashed for misbehaving with a girl on the bus by her relatives at Ballal Bagh on June 7.

According to sources, on June 7, at around 8 am, the victim went to Nagori for work and from there to State Bank to travel to Bajpe. The accused followed the girl to State Bank.

When the girl boarded the bus at State Bank to Bajpe, the accused also boarded the same bus. The victim occupied the seat on the driver’s side 4th row. The accused also occupied the seat behind the victim and later started to molest her by putting his hands around her waist. The victim immediately called and informed her family members about the incident.

When the bus reached Ballal Bagh, the victim’s family members stopped the bus, pulled down the accused, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police.

The video of the accused being beaten up by the relatives has gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered at the Pandeshwar police station.