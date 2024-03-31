‘Release Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren’, Priyanka Gandhi declares INDIA bloc’s five demands



New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday put forth five demands on behalf of the INDIA bloc at a rally at Ramlila Maidan here, including the immediate release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

She announced the demands to underline the imperative “need for a level playing field in the electoral process”. She said the Election Commission must ensure a fair and unbiased electoral environment, free from any undue influence.

“The Poll body is urged to halt any politically motivated investigation by the enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which could potentially manipulate the electoral outcome,” she said.

The Congress leader demanded the immediate release of prominent opposition figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, who have been arrested, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

She further demanded the cessation of any “endeavour aimed at financially crippling political parties during the electoral period, ensuring their ability to function effectively”.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court directives, the fifth demand that she made was the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe BJP’s alleged involvement in cases of money laundering and extortion.

In her address, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a reminder to the ruling BJP, and said: “I believe they (BJP) are ensnared in an illusion.”

Speaking at the rally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised that the current gathering symbolised ‘unity in diversity’.

“In our diverse landscape, unity prevails, which is the driving force behind organising this rally. The sole objective of this assembly is to forge unity among the opposition. The nation cannot prosper until we dismantle PM Modi and his ideology,” said Kharge.

The Congress chief, also disclosed: “Yesterday, I met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and conveyed that this election lacks fairness as our party funds have already been pilfered.”

Furthermore, Kharge accused PM Modi of “misusing institutions to intimidate opposition parties and leaders into facilitating BJP governments in various states”.

“You must decide between democracy and dictatorship. BJP and RSS are akin to poison. Consuming even a taste of it leads to fatal consequences,” Kharge concluded.

The leaders representing the INDIA bloc, who are longstanding rivals of the BJP-led government, are staging a rally to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The rally was called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Among the leaders present at the rally were Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress chief Malliarjun Kharge, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kalpana Soren (wife of Hemant Soren), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AAP leaders, including Gopal Rai.