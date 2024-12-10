‘Remarkable leader, admired by all’, Prez, PM condole SM Krishna’s passing away

Bengaluru: S.M. Krishna, former Karnataka chief minister and a veteran politician, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Krishna was suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the Vaidehi Hospital and later shifted to the Manipal Hospital following a lung infection. He was treated at the ICU recently. He breathed his last at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

He is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters. The late V.G. Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day, was his son-in-law. Krishna’s grandson is married to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter. Krishna is considered to be Shivakumar’s godfather in politics.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled Krishna’s death. “Sad to learn about the demise of Shri S. M. Krishna who served people in various capacities during his long career in public life – from a member of the state assembly and of parliament to a union minister and governor. As chief minister of Karnataka, he earned people’s affection for his commitment to development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Krishna’s death. The PM said he had many opportunities to interact with S.M. Krishna over the years, and will always cherish those interactions.

“I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

PM Modi further wrote on X handle, “Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker.”

Dy CM Shivakumar said the mortal remains of Krishna will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Sadashivanagar throughout the day on Tuesday.

His final rites will be conducted Wednesday morning at Somanahalli in Maddur, Mandya district, his birthplace, Shivakumar stated.

Krishna was the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President in 1999 and led the Congress party to a thumping victory. He was the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 and the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and became the External Affairs Minister in the then-PM Manmohan Singh cabinet.

Krishna cut ties with the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017 but kept a low political profile.

He announced his retirement from politics on January 7, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I am shocked by the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. His service to the state and the nation, both as a Union Minister and as the Chief Minister, is unparalleled. Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, particularly for his contributions to the growth of the IT-BT sectors during his tenure as Chief Minister.”

“A seasoned statesman, Krishna was a leader without enemies. During the early days of my association with the Congress party, he was my mentor and always a well-wisher,” the CM stated.

“Krishna’s vision, disciplined life, noble conduct, and scholarly nature are exemplary for aspiring politicians. I share in the grief of his family and supporters who are mourning his loss. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra expressed deep condolences, stating that with the demise of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, the party has lost a guiding force.

S.M. Krishna was active in politics for several decades and played a pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into an IT-BT hub. He also served as the Union Minister of External Affairs and as the Governor of Maharashtra. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, Vijayendra stated.

Vijayendra prayed to God to grant the strength to bear this loss to the family members, relatives, well-wishers, and supporters of the veteran leader. He also wished for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna was born in the village of Somanahalli in Maddur Taluk, Mandya district, Karnataka, to a Vokkaliga family.

After completing his primary education in his hometown, he pursued his secondary education at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, and obtained his law degree from University Law College. Additionally, he earned degrees from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and the George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C., USA.

He is remembered for his contributions to the IT and BT sector and the growth of Bengaluru as the IT capital of the country. He is also known for putting the Brand Bengaluru on the global map.