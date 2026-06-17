Remona Evette Pereira Selected as Doordarshan B-Grade Classical Dance Artist

Mangaluru: Remona Evette Pereira, a B.A. Student (English Literature and History) at St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Mangaluru, has been selected as a B-Grade Classical Dance Artist by Doordarshan Chandana, Prasar Bharati, after successfully clearing its audition process.

A disciple of Dr. Shrividya of Saurabha Sangeetha Nritya Kala Parishath, Remona has been undergoing training in Bharatanatyam for the past 18 years. Under her guru’s guidance, she has consistently honed her artistic skills and developed a strong foundation in Indian classical dance.

Her selection is the culmination of years of dedicated practice, discipline, and commitment to the art form. Earlier, she had captured national attention by securing a place in the Golden Book of World Records for accomplishing the longest dance marathon, performing continuously for 170 hours from July 21 to 28, 2025.

Recognition as a Doordarshan-empanelled artist marks another significant milestone in her artistic journey and reflects her continued pursuit of excellence in Bharatanatyam.

Family members, teachers, fellow artistes, and well-wishers have congratulated Remona on her achievement and wished her continued success in her future artistic endeavours.