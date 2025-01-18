Remove barricade erected at Kalsanka Junction – Ex MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat has urged the district administration to immediately remove the barricade erected at the Kalsanka Junction that has been blocking the road connecting Ambagilu-Gundibailu, a major entry point to Udupi city.

The barricade has resulted in inconvenience to the public, including students, office-goers, and tourists, as they are forced to take a detour through Kadiyali, causing traffic congestion in other areas.

Bhat pointed out that closing roads is not a solution to manage traffic congestion in Udupi city. Instead, he suggested installing traffic signal lights to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

He noted that the tender process for installing traffic signals is already complete and urged the administration to immediately install traffic signal lights at the Kalsanka Junction and remove the barricade, allowing traffic to flow freely.

Bhat’s request comes after the public faced inconvenience due to the barricade, which seemed to have eased the police work but caused more trouble for the commuters.

In a media statement, Bhat urged the district administration to remove the barricade and install traffic signal lights at the Kalsanka Junction, considering the request of the public.