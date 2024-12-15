Retired Pak pacer Amir regrets not getting to bowl to Indians at home, hosting Kohli in Lahore

Mumbai: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who quit international cricket for a final time on Saturday, hung up his boots with two regrets — not getting to bowl against India on home soil and hosting Virat Kohli at his Lahore residence. With a UK passport, Amir also hopes to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he can.

Amir, who had a fairytale international debut as a 17-year-old in the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup in the UK, said India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 has deprived him of the chance to bowl at the Indian cricketers like Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“India not touring Pakistan has saddened me,” Amir told Telecom Asia Sport from Sri Lanka where he is playing in a T10 league. “Had they (Indian players) come to Pakistan they would have realised their popularity in our country. Fans wanted to see Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and Jasprit Bumrah,” Amir told Telecom Asia Sport in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Amir, who claimed the wicket of the legend Sachin Tendulkar in the Champions Trophy game in Centurion which led to Pakistan’s first win over India in ICC events, has good memories of touring the neighbouring country.

“I have also toured India so I know how much love I got from the fans and players there. It would have been great had Indian players visited Pakistan. They have a huge following in Pakistan,” said Amir, whose burgeoning career was halted due to a five-year ban because of his role in the spot-fixing scandal of 2010.

Amir made an immediate impact when he returned to the international stage after serving out the ban and starred in Pakistan’s triumph in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against India, rocking them with wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

He has a lot of respect for Virat Kohli and cherishes the bat that the Indian great gave him ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup match in Kolkata. “Virat is great and admires talent,” said Amir. “For sure, I would have hosted him at my house.”

“Virat gifted me his bat and I was overwhelmed by his action,” Amir reminisces. “I have always been a great admirer of his batting and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat.”

His wish to host Kohli can come true in London where both spend time and are about to relocate in the future. “I have UK status now,” said Amir whose wife Narjis is a UK citizen. “Insha’Allah I will get my UK passport in February 2025, so that wish can come true in the UK,” Amir was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

With a UK passport, Amir is also dreaming of featuring in the IPLas as an overseas player. “Why not?” said Amir when asked about the possibility. “Maybe in 2026, I will be able to play in the IPL as I am still playing leagues around the world.”

Amir said he was satisfied with his international career, which he ended with 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 in 61 ODIs and 71 in 62 T20Is.