Revanth Reddy resigns from LS membership



New Delhi: A day after taking oath as Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy on Friday resigned from his Lok Sabha membership.

Reddy arrived in the national capital on Friday evening and submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The development came a day after he took oath as Congress’ first Chief Minister in Telangana.

He also met party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

On Thursday, Reddy took oath along with Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu as his deputy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several top leaders were also present at his oath taking ceremony.

The Congress formed government for the first time in Telangana since its inception in 2014.