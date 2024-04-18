Rider killed on spot in Two-wheeler Truck collision at Brahmavar

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a two-wheeler rider lost his life in a road mishap on NH 66 near Heroor under the Brahmavar Police Station limits on April 18.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Ganiga, a resident of Heroor near Brahmavar. He was working for the Udupi city municipality.

According to the Sources, Kirhsna Ganiga was on his way to Brahmavar from Santhkatte on his two-wheeler. The incident took place in the area where road repair work had led to traffic diversion, reducing the road to a single lane. As Krishna reached Heroor his Two-wheeler collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Krishna was thrown to the road and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station, and further investigation is on.