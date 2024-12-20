Rishab Shetty: Love to be involved in any projects Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s currently working on

Mumbai: “Kantara” star Rishab Shetty says he would love to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in any project the filmmaker is currently working on.

Highlighting how, despite falling into mass controversies, directors like Vanga have a huge fan following, Rishab said: “It’s crazy, nobody can think like him, and I think even he can’t think the same way again. I’d love to be involved in any projects he’s currently working on.”

Rishab got candid with actor and host Rana Daggubati on “The Rana Daggubati Show”. The two actors were joined by actress Neha Shetty for an unfiltered conversation. Rana visited Rishab’s hometown, Keradi, where he talked about his filmmaking journey and his dream to transform his village into a cinematic hub.

Rishabh talked about the origins of “Kantara”, revealing how the film is intertwined with his home and community.

“Since childhood, I have dreamt of shooting a film in my village and its forests, Keradi. I scouted this location for multiple movies, but it never worked out. Then came Kantara — which was finally shot here. It was a collective effort, over 700 people from the village contributed. It’s because of this overwhelming involvement that I call my home KFC – Keradi Film City.”

The actor added how the film shifted his village’s perception of cinema.

“This region isn’t huge on films, but Kantara made them see their own on screen. It became relatable, and the love and blessings poured in abundantly.”

In a heartfelt moment during the episode, Rishabh’s wife, Pragathi Shetty, recounts the touching story of how they first met.

She said: “I’m a Rakshit Shetty fan, so I went to a Ricky screening with my friends. One of them wanted a picture with the director, Rishabh, so we spoke. And I told him how proud I was of his journey—from a small village to achieving so much in cinema. That’s when he fell for me! He sent me a friend request on social media, and that’s where it all started.”

The unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series boasts an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more.

“The Rana Daggubati Show” is airing exclusively on Prime Video.



