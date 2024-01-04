Rockstar Roopesh Shetty Inaugurates Clubhouse at Land Trades Nakshatra

Mangaluru: Rockstar Roopesh Shetty, the celebrity brand ambassador of Land Trades Builders and Developers inaugurated the Clubhouse at the firm’s *newly* completed project Nakshatra at Mannagudda on January 3, in the presence of Land Trades Managing Director, Shrinath Hebbar and the residents of the building.

The state-of-the-art air-conditioned Clubhouse has modern gym equipment for the residents to start the new year 2024 with a healthy lifestyle. There is also a Yoga and Meditation Room, Table Tennis Room, and Chess and Carrom room. “I am thrilled to inaugurate this beautiful new facility which is fully equipped for the residents to improve their fitness and enjoy good health,” Roopesh Shetty said.

Nakshatra is a premium residential project of Land Trades situated on Gandhinagar, 8th Cross Road. The majestic 15-storey building comprises 52 flats with a combination of 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK types.