Rohan City by Rohan Corporation Achieves Monumental Milestone: 1 Million Safe Man Hours

Mangaluru: In a resounding testament to its commitment to safety, Rohan Corporation celebrated a remarkable achievement yesterday (06-03-2024 ) at Rohan City Bejai as it reached 1 million safe man hours. The milestone, achieved on the 53rd National Safety Day Week Campaign, underscores Rohan Corporation’s unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of safety and well-being.

The atmosphere was electrifying as workers, employees, and Management gathered to commemorate this historic moment. Cheers and applause reverberated through the streets as the community came together to recognize the collective effort that made this achievement possible.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards ensuring the safety and security of everyone in Rohan Corporation,” remarked Rohan Monteiro, MD of Rohan Corporation. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and vigilance of each and every individual who has prioritized safety in their daily lives.”

The significance of achieving 1 million safe man hours cannot be overstated. It reflects not only the implementation of robust safety protocols but also a culture where safety is ingrained in every aspect of life. From construction sites to office buildings, and residential areas, every corner of Rohan Corporation has embraced a safety-first approach.

As Rohan City celebrates this milestone, there is a shared determination to maintain the momentum and continue striving for excellence in safety. With the 1 million safe man hour’s mark serving as a catalyst for further progress, the city looks ahead to a future where accidents are minimized, and every individual can return home safely at the end of the day.

The achievement of 1 million safe man hours is not just a cause for celebration; it is a testament to what can be accomplished when safety becomes a shared priority. As Rohan Corporation looks towards the future, it does so with confidence, knowing that its commitment to safety will continue to drive progress and prosperity for generations to come.