Rohan Corporation Announces Launch of Rohan Ethos in Mangaluru

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation proudly unveils its latest residential masterpiece, Rohan Ethos, in the prestigious locale of Kankanady, Next to Father Muller Hospital, Father Muller Road, Mangaluru. Set to launch on April 19, 2025, this project epitomizes timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication, offering a harmonious blend of modern architecture and beautiful surroundings. Designed for discerning individuals, Rohan Ethos features meticulously curated details, transforming houses into homes where families can thrive and create cherished memories.

The project spans 15 floors, with a total of 28 units each of 3BHK and 4BHK configurations, catering to diverse lifestyle needs. The floor plans highlight spacious layouts, with 4BHK units ranging from 2515 to 2975 sq. ft. and 3BHK units from 1640 to 2025 sq. ft. Additionally, the development includes ample parking, and plans for road widening to enhance accessibility.

Rohan Ethos offers a luxurious living experience with world-class amenities, including an infinity swimming pool, a modern gym, indoor games, a yoga room, and automatic elevators with ARD (Automatic Rescue Device) for added safety. The spacious and exquisitely designed super luxury flats ensure unmatched comfort and style. Strategically located, Rohan Ethos provides easy access to hospitals, worship places, railway stations, supermarkets, public gardens, and renowned educational institutions, making it an ideal choice for those seeking convenience, wellness, and premium living.

Rohan Ethos boasts world-class specifications, including high-quality construction materials, designer finishes, and state-of-the-art amenities. The project also emphasizes sustainability and convenience, with thoughtful design elements like balcony safety measures and efficient drainage systems.

This development not only offers a luxurious lifestyle but also ensures a timeless sanctuary for generations to come, solidifying Rohan Corporation’s reputation as a leader in premium residential projects.

Rohan Corporation, known for its legacy of excellence, continues to redefine luxury living in Mangaluru. With Rohan Ethos, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality, and creating spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern homeowners. With more than three decades of expertise and over 35 landmark Residential, Commercial, and layout projects, Rohan Corporation continues to elevate coastal Karnataka’s real estate sector.

Prospective homeowners are invited to explore the project at the Sales Office, Rohan City, Bejai Main Road, Mangalore, or by email at info@rohancorporation.in, on the website at www.rohancorporation.in, or by contacting 98454 90100, 98456 07725, or 90363 92628.