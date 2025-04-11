Rohan Corporation to Hold Rohan Garden Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony on April 12

Rohan Corporation, a leading name in Coastal Karnataka’s real estate sector for more than three decades, is all set to launch its project Rohan Garden, Shivabagh on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 5.00 pm. Located in the prime area of Shivabagh, Kadri, this new residential development promises to offer a perfect blend of modern luxury and serene living.

The project features meticulously designed 2 and 3 BHK apartments ranging from 1,105 to 1,550 square feet, catering to diverse family needs. Each unit boasts high-quality construction with vitrified flooring, premium sanitary ware, and UPVC/Aluminium windows, ensuring both elegance and durability. Residents will enjoy spacious living areas, elegant balconies, and contemporary interiors designed for comfort and style.

Rohan Garden is a modern residential complex that combines luxury, safety, and sustainability in a serene environment. Spread across five spacious floors, the building houses 28 elegantly designed apartments, offering a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Residents enjoy world-class amenities, including a fully-equipped gymnasium, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and smart sensor lighting for enhanced security. Eco-conscious features like electric vehicle charging points promote sustainable living, while ample parking spaces with controlled access ensure convenience for both residents and visitors. The community-focused design includes a dedicated children’s play area and a relaxing seating zone for seniors, fostering a harmonious living experience for all age groups. Advanced safety systems such as intelligent fire detection, video door phones, and lifts with ARD (Automatic Rescue Device) attachments provide peace of mind. A visitors management system further enhances security by regulating entry. Strategically located, Rohan Garden offers easy access to urban conveniences while maintaining a tranquil, green ambiance. Whether it’s fitness, safety, or leisure, every detail has been thoughtfully planned to create an exceptional living space.

With a legacy of more than 30 successful projects across coastal Karnataka, Rohan Corporation continues to raise the bar in real estate development. The launch of Rohan Garden marks another milestone in their commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that combine innovation, quality, and timeless design.

Prospective homeowners are invited to explore the project at the Sales Office, Rohan City, Bejai Main Road, Mangalore or email: info@rohancorporation.inor website: www.rohancorporation.in or contact 98454 90100