Rohan Corporation Unveils ‘Rohan Mirage’: A New Benchmark in Luxury Living in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation, a pioneer in reshaping coastal Karnataka’s real estate landscape, is thrilled to announce the grand launch of ‘Rohan Mirage’, an ultra-luxury residential project in the serene locale of Kulshekar, Mangaluru on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 5.00 pm. Set to redefine modern living, this 10-story high-rise offers 50 meticulously designed 2 BHK apartments, blending sophisticated architecture with world-class amenities.

Nestled amidst lush greenery, Rohan Mirage promises a tranquil retreat while ensuring seamless connectivity to key city hubs. Its prime location—just five minutes from Nanthoor Junction—combines urban convenience with the serenity of nature. Each apartment, spanning 1060 to 1080 square feet, features spacious living areas with premium vitrified flooring, modern kitchens with granite platforms and utility provisions, balconies designed for safety and relaxation, and smart home-ready electrical and connectivity setups.

Rohan Mirage boasts cutting-edge construction standards, including an RCC structure with laterite and solid block masonry, UPVC/Aluminium windows with MS grills for safety, leak-proof bathrooms with anti-skid tiles and branded fittings, and dual elevators (8-passenger and 13-passenger) with emergency features.

A leader in luxury real estate, Rohan Corporation is renowned for timely delivery, quality craftsmanship, and visionary projects across Karnataka. With nearly three decades of expertise and over 30 landmark Residential, Commercial, and layout projects, Rohan Corporation continues to elevate coastal Karnataka’s real estate sector. Rohan Mirage embodies this commitment, merging innovative design with timeless Vastu principles. A few more prestigious projects will be launched soon.

Prospective homeowners are invited to explore the project at the Sales Office, Rohan City, Bejai Main Road, Mangalore, or email: info@rohancorporation.in or website: www.rohancorporation.in or contact 98454 90100, 98456 07725, 90363 92628.