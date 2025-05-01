Rowdy Sheeter Suhas Stabbed to Death in Bajpe

Mangaluru: Rowdy Sheeter Suhas was stabbed to death at Kinnipadav, Bajpe here, on May 1. A group of unidentified men reportedly assaulted Suhas with machetes.

Suhas, who was recently released from jail, has been implicated in the Suratkal Fazil murder case.

Following the attack, Suhas sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Hospital.

The video of the machete attack has gone viral on social media.

More details will be updated soon.