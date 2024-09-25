Roy Castelino elected President at Karnataka Catholic Think Tank’s Strategic Meeting

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Catholic Think Tank, a collective of professionals from various sectors, held elections during its annual meeting at Subodhana, KROSS, Bangalore, aimed at strengthening its role in addressing societal challenges in the Karnataka.

Mr. Roy Castelino was unanimously elected as the President of the think tank, with Jacob Crasta and Mr. Antony Mendonsa chosen as Vice Presidents. Mrs. Clara Fernandes, serving as the Regional Secretary for Laity, will also assume the role of Secretary, while Nirmala was appointed Joint Secretary.

The Karnataka Catholic Think Tank brings together professionals from diverse fields such as law, civil services, education, media, and healthcare to provide expert counsel and support to the Church in Karnataka.