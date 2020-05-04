Spread the love



















Rs 1.5 crore worth Liquor Sold in 4 Hours in Udupi District!

Udupi: On the first day of lifting the ban on liquor, Rs 1.5 crore worth liquor was sold in 4 hours in Udupi district on May 4.

According to the Excise department officials, the district registered a total of 103 wine stores including 89 wine shops and 14 MSIL stores. On Monday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Rs 1.5 crore liquor was sold. On the first of lifting the ban on liquor, 41,927 litres of IML and 15,872 litres of Beer was sold across 103 liquor outlets.

With the government permitting the sale of liquor, customers were seen patiently waiting for their turn in long queues at most of the liquor outlets across the district on Monday.

Many tipplers were seen wearing masks, more to remain unidentified, than anything else. But, the social distancing norm went for a toss at many outlets.