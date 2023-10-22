Rs 14cr, jewellery worth over Rs 2cr seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Around Rs 14 crore (Rs 4,56,7800 in cash) among other materials have been seized in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force, an official said on Sunday.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, till October 21, over 20,000 litres of illicit liquor, worth over Rs 61 lakh has been seized, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Besides, other intoxicants worth over Rs 2 crore were also recovered.

An official said that following intensive operations carried out by various agencies, more than 132 kg of precious jewellery and gems worth over Rs 2 were also seized, adding that other materials worth Rs over 4 crore have also been recovered.

Complying with the guidelines of the Election Commission, of 12,495 licensed weapons, 10,524 have been deposited and three confiscated.

Also, a total of 1,411 weapons have been seized under the Arms Act.