Rs 65 Lakhs Worth of MDMA/Ganja/Meth Seized under 9 Police Stations in City Destroyed

Mangaluru: In spite of the police departments under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate doing their best and putting in all kinds of efforts through awareness walkathons/Runathon, Drug-Free awareness campaigns; Counselling etc, there has been NO STOP for drug Dealing, Drug Consumption, etc in the City- and the Narcotics/MDMA/Ganja seized in the year 2023 were destroyed on Friday, 9 February at 11 am at the Re Sustainability Healthcare Solutions Ltd, located in Mulki-DK in the presence of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, after permission being got from the District Court Magistrate.

Altogether the illegal drugs/Ganja products seized by the police personnel of the nine police stations which come under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, in 34 raids/cases, a total value of Rs 65,33,280, which included 220 kg & 825 gms of GANJA; 193 gms 151 mg Ecstasy (3, 4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine, or MDMA and 30 gm of methenamine were burnt/destroyed. The banned substances were also seized by the police during NDPS cases in various police stations of the district.