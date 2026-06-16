RSS transparency row escalates in Karnataka as Congress, BJP trade barbs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has hit back at criticism from the BJP leaders over a letter addressed to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, asserting that seeking transparency and accountability from organisations is neither wrong nor unconstitutional.

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s objections, Kharge questioned why demands for transparency and constitutional compliance were being opposed.

“Is it wrong to ask for transparency? Is it wrong to ask organisations to function under the Constitution?” he asked while speaking to reporters.

Kharge clarified that the concerns raised were not based on his personal assessment but on reports relating to the RSS itself. He noted that the organisation carries out large-scale activities across the country, including route marches and shakha operations.

“The RSS has around 4,120 shakhas and has conducted nearly 5,000 route marches. When lakhs of people are mobilised for such programmes, shouldn’t there be transparency about how these gatherings are organised?” he asked.

The minister maintained that all organisations and associations must function within the framework of the law and remain accountable to constitutional norms.

His remarks come amid a political controversy triggered by the letter addressed to Bhagwat, which has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka launched a strong attack on Kharge, accusing him and the Congress party of lacking the moral authority to question the RSS.

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks seeking greater transparency and legal accountability from the organisation, Ashoka questioned whether those who, according to him, “protect anti-national elements” and maintain political ties with divisive forces have the legitimacy to criticise the RSS.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress had entered into political alliances with organisations such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for electoral gains and was governing in two states with its support. He argued that a party with such associations had no moral standing to question the RSS.

Referring to the controversy over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised near Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka accused Kharge of defending those involved and failing to take action against them. He said Kharge’s criticism of the RSS was ironic given what he described as the organisation’s long record of service to the nation.

“The RSS has dedicated itself to the service of Mother India for nearly 100 years without seeking anything in return. Questioning its legality and patriotism is not only laughable but also shameful,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that Kharge was attempting to gain favour with the Congress high command by targeting the RSS and positioning himself as a future chief ministerial contender.

According to Ashoka, the minister’s criticism of the RSS was part of a broader effort to attract the attention of the Congress leadership in New Delhi and strengthen his standing within the party.

He also alleged that Kharge had failed to deliver in the ministerial portfolios entrusted to him, including Information Technology and Biotechnology, Rural Development, and responsibilities relating to Kalaburagi district. Ashoka claimed that the minister was attempting to divert attention from governance issues by repeatedly targeting the RSS.

Concluding his criticism, Ashoka said the people of Karnataka were aware of what he described as the Congress party’s political tactics and would give an appropriate response to such “anti-national” attitudes and divisive politics.



