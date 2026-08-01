No ban on religious attire for Karnataka police constable recruitment exam: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday clarified that there is no ban on wearing religious attire during the upcoming Police Constable Recruitment Examination and urged candidates not to be misled by misinformation.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress government has made comprehensive preparations to ensure the recruitment examination is conducted in a fair, transparent and well-organised manner, to safeguard the future of aspiring candidates.

“The State Congress government has made extensive preparations for the conduct of this year’s recruitment examination with a commitment to strengthening the future of students and ensuring complete transparency,” he said.

The Home Minister noted that the list of permitted and prohibited items has already been clearly specified in the candidates’ hall tickets. He appealed to all candidates to strictly adhere to the prescribed dress code and examination guidelines.

Clarifying the rules regarding religious attire, Kharge said candidates wishing to appear for the examination wearing religious clothing would be allowed to do so, provided they report to their examination centre two-and-a-half hours before the commencement of the examination to undergo the mandatory security and identity verification process.

“There is no restriction on any religious attire. Candidates wearing religious dress will be permitted to write the examination after completing the required security checks,” he said.

“Those wishing to write the exam wearing religious attire are required to arrive at the center 2.30 hours before the start of the exam, undergo inspection, and provisions have been made to allow them to write the exam,” he added.

Kharge urged job aspirants not to be confused by rumours or misinformation and encouraged them to appear for the examination with confidence. “I appeal to all candidates not to get confused and to face the examination with confidence. I wish all job aspirants success in the recruitment process,” he said.

The clarification comes ahead of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination amid discussions over dress code norms at examination centres.

The State government has maintained that the examination will be conducted with transparency while ensuring that necessary security protocols are followed without restricting candidates’ religious attire.