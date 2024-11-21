RUBYCON 2024 – 27th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference held at Father Muller Convention Centre

Mangaluru: The Inaugural programme of the 27th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference ‘RUBYCON 24 – Pathfinder in Similimum’ of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was held on 21st November 2024 at 9.30 a.m at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady.

Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Incharge Dakshina Kannada District & Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka served as the Chief Guest. Dr Anil Khurana, Chairman of the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi was the Guest of Honour. Rev.Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the inaugural programme.

The formal inaugural programme began with invoking of God’s blessings in the form of a prayer song. The Organizing Secretory, Dr Ranjan C Britto then escorted the dignitaries on to the dais. Rev Fr Faustine L Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H, gave the welcome address. The conference was symbolically inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

On this occasion the Annual College Magazine – Pioneer 2024 and Research Bulletin 2024 was released by The Chief guest, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao. The Staff editor of Pioneer 2024, Dr Jacintha Monteiro and Research & Scientific Committee Coordinator Dr K John Paul also joined the dignitaries for the release.

Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Chief Guest, emphasized the significance of Homoeopathy as an alternative system of medicine in treating various ailments. He stressed the importance of continuous growth and evolution in the field, underscoring the need for scientific studies to enhance the learning process.

Dr Anil Khurana, in his message highlighted India’s prominence in Homoeopathy, boasting the largest infrastructure globally, with over 60,000 registered practitioners. He proudly noted that the Homoeopathic course curriculum is on par with other medical systems and Homoeopathy system has offered a lot of public health activities. He commended Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College for its outstanding research endeavors, acknowledging the institution’s dedication to advancing Homoeopathic education and practice.

Rev. Fr. Richard A. Coelho, Director, FMCI, presented mementos to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, symbolizing gratitude and goodwill. In his presidential address he congratulated the management, staff, and students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on achieving the A+ rating declared by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of Homoeopathy, NCH. He urged the Homoeopathy Council to consider increasing the number of seats, providing more opportunities for aspiring students.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College followed by the National Anthem.

Dr Deepa Pais and Dr Manish Kumar Tiwari compered the programme.

Rev Fr Nelson D. Pais, Administrator, Father Muller Pharmaceutical Division, Rev Fr Ashwin L. Crasta, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr Vilma M. Dsouza, Vice Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Girish Navada U. K. Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Dr Ranjan C. Britto, Organizing Secretory, RUBYCON 2024 were present on to the dais.

Dr Ambrish Vijayakar, Managing Director, Predictive Homoeopathy, Mumbai, as the Keynote speaker with the topic ‘Pathfinder to Similimum’, along with Distinguished Alumni stalwarts like Dr Girish Navada U.K., Professor and Head of Department of Psychiatry and Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH and Dr Kumarvel V, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Pathology, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata were the resource persons for the 2 days of Conference.

Around 1000 delegates all over India attended the conference.



