Russian national booked for sexual assault on minor in Goa

Panaji: A case has been registered against a Russian national for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl during a night camp in North Goa, police said.

Police said that the complainant has stated that the accused had organised a night camp at Arambol in North Goa, where he sexually abused her minor daughter, inappropriately touched her body and private parts.

Police are yet to arrest the accused person. An offence has been registered under Section 376 IPC, Sections 8 (2) of GC Act and Sections 4 and 8 of the Pocso Act and police are investigating. The accused is yet to be arrested.