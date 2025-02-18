Sachdeva’s ton helps Mighty Mavericks win in Elite Cricket Tournament in Gurugram

Gurugram: In a spectacular display of power-hitting, Tanish Sachdeva blazed to 142 in 57 balls as openers from both Mightly Mavericks and Supreme Spartans smashed centuries on the second day of the ongoing Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament, with the Mavericks securing a 31-run victory.

In the third match of the tournament, Mightly Mavericks, with Tanish Sachdeva hitting a ton, secured a commanding 31-run victory over Supreme Spartans in an exhilarating 20-over contest. Batting first, Mightly Mavericks posted a mammoth total of 239/5, powered by a scintillating century by Tanish Sachdeva.

The dynamic opener remained unbeaten, scoring an explosive 142 off just 57 balls, laced with nine boundaries and 13 sixes. His innings was well-supported by Amar, who contributed a quickfire 33 off 17 balls, setting an imposing target of 240.

In response, Supreme Spartans got off to a flying start, with opener Garv Dhingra leading the charge with a brilliant 100 off 46 balls. However, a lack of substantial contributions from the other end meant the team fell short, managing 208 runs by the end of their innings.

The awards for Monday’s match between Supreme Spartans and Mightly Mavericks highlighted some stellar individual performances. Tanish Sachdeva was named Man of the Match for his breathtaking knock of 142 runs off just 57 balls, which included 13 sixes and 9 fours.

The Best Bowler award went to Sadiq Kazmi, who bowled four overs, took one wicket, and grabbed a spectacular catch. Garv Dhingra earned the Best Batsman title with his brilliant 100 off 46 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours. Meanwhile, Karan Garg was recognised as the Impact Player of the Match for his crucial contributions.

The Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament, which commenced on February 15, is set to run through March, providing a platform to nurture young and aspiring cricketers.

Through the Elite Cricket Tournament, young and budding cricketers are getting a chance to play matches with Ranji players. There are also many experienced players featuring in the tournament.