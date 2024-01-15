Sachin Tendulkar raises concern over ‘deep fake’ after video of him goes viral promoting online game

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called out a fake video going viral on social media showcasing him endorsing an online game in which his daughter Sara Tendulkar supposedly earned a hefty sum.

In the edited video, Tendulkar is seen promoting an online game, giving the example of daughter Sara earning Rs 1.8 lakh per day by making predictions in the game.

Disturbed by the rampant misuse of technology, Tendulkar took to his social media platform ‘X’ to set the record straight. In a heartfelt post, the cricketing legend expressed his concern over the prevalence of deepfake technology and urged the public to be vigilant against such deceptive practices.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar asserted, highlighting the urgency of addressing this growing threat.

The cricketing icon didn’t stop at merely dispelling the false claims. He reached out to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State, and Maharashtra Cyber Crime, alerting them to the dangers posed by the unchecked spread of deepfake content.

In response, Chandrasekhar pledged to implement tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by social media platforms. The commitment to combating the misuse of technology resonated not only with Tendulkar’s plea but also with the growing concerns globally regarding the nefarious implications of deepfake technology.

This incident comes on the heels of Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandhana facing a similar fate. However, Delhi Police swiftly took action against the accused who shared the fake video of the actor, underscoring the importance of a proactive response to such incidents.